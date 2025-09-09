UP: Action initiated against arrested doctor for role in PET 'solver' racket

Ballia (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Authorities in Ballia district have begun proceedings against a government doctor who was recently arrested in Lucknow for allegedly masterminding a 'solver' racket linked to the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET), officials said on Tuesday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Sanjeev Verman said that, after receiving information about the arrest of Dr Amit Gupta, posted at the Community Health Centre in Bansdih, a report has been sent to the state government recommending action against him.

"He will be suspended soon, and a departmental inquiry will be initiated," Verman told reporters.

Gupta was arrested by police in Lucknow on Monday on charges of being the alleged kingpin of the racket that involved impersonation of a PET candidate, wherein the aspirant paid for guaranteed success in the exam.

The PET is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission to fill Group C posts in the state government.