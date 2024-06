Lucknow, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP candidate Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in the popular TV serial Ramayana, won from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, defeating his nearest rival Sunita Verma of the Samajwadi Party.

Govil won by a margin of 10,585 votes.

He secured 5,46,469 votes, SP's Sunita Verma got 5,35,884 votes and BSP's Devvrat Kumar Tyagi got 87,025 votes. PTI ABN RT