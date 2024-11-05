UP: Ad firm employee arrested for raping colleague

Bhadohi (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman over three years on the pretext of marriage, police said.

Both the accused, Satish Pal, and the woman worked for an advertising company here, Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said.

Katyayan said an FIR was filed against the accused on October 30 under relevant sections of BNS on the basis of a complaint from the woman.

A medical examination confirmed rape, the officer said.

"Due to the nature of her work, the woman frequently travelled, often accompanied by Pal. For the past three years, Pal allegedly sexually exploited her with false promises of marriage," she said.

In September, the accused backed out of his commitment, prompting the woman to file a complaint against him, police said.

Pal, who had been evading arrest, was taken into custody on Tuesday at Hostel Chauraha in Gyanpur, Katyayan added. PTI COR RAJ KIS KVK KVK