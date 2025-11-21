UP: Additional district magistrate to probe Sonbhadra stone quarry collapse; SIT formed

Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) The Additional District Magistrate (Judicial) has been appointed to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the collapse of a stone quarry in the Sonbhadra district, even as police have formed an SIT to probe the incident, officials said on Friday.

District Magistrate B N Singh said the inquiry was ordered following the November 15 incident at a mine operated by M/s Krishna Mining Works, where seven labourers were killed.

The inquiry should focus on establishing the factual cause of the incident, and the report should be submitted within a fortnight, Singh said.

The mining lease was allotted for 10 years to partners Madhusudan Singh and Dilip Keshari, he added.

Singh said the Obra sub-divisional magistrate had recommended a magisterial probe after assessing the circumstances of the accident.

Acting on the SDM's report, ADM (Judicial) Ramesh Chandra has been appointed as the inquiry officer.

Additionally, police on Friday arrested four persons in connection with the incident and formed a five-member SIT to expedite the probe. Obra Circle Officer Harsh Pandey will head the special investigation team (SIT).

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said the arrested accused have been identified as Anil Kumar Jha (55), a resident of Darbhanga district in Bihar; and Ajay Kumar (44), Gaurav Singh (32) and Chandrashekhar Singh (46), all hailing from Obra. The arrested accused were produced before a local court, he said.

Verma said multiple police teams have been formed to trace and arrest Krishna Mining Works partners Madhusudan Singh and Dilip Keshari, who are absconding. Property attachment proceedings will be initiated against them if required, he added. PTI COR CDN AMJ AMJ