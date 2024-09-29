UP: Adityanath directs officials to ensure swift public grievance redressal at Janata Darshan

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to ensure swift and satisfactory resolution of public grievances, emphasising accountability, transparency and efficiency.

These directives were issued during Adityanath's Janata Darshan on the Gorakhnath temple premises on Sunday morning, a UP government statement said.

The Chief Minister addressed the concerns of around 200 people and promptly forwarded their applications to the relevant officials. He also assured the public that no injustice would be tolerated.

He said that there is no place for negligence or delays in addressing public grievances, reiterating that resolving the issues is a top government priority.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to resolve the problems of every individual, particularly emphasizing the need for strict action against those who illegally occupy land or exploit the vulnerable.

He instructed officials to take decisive legal measures against such offenders without exception.

Several people sought financial assistance for medical treatment for which Adityanath assured them of the government's full support, directing officials to expedite cost estimates.

He also asked the officials to ensure that all eligible individuals are enrolled under the Ayushman Yojana for healthcare coverage.

Additionally, he emphasized the need for transparent and impartial handling of revenue and police-related cases raised and said that no one should face injustice and that all victims should be treated with compassion and care.

Adityanath, who arrived in Gorakhpur late on Saturday evening, followed his traditional Sunday morning routine by offering prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple, where he worshipped Guru Gorakhnath and paid respects at the samadhi of his mentor, Brahmalin Mahant Avaidyanath.

