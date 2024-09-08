UP: Adityanath directs officials to ensure transparent public grievance redressal at Janata Darshan

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to ensure transparent and fair resolution of public grievances, emphasising sensitivity and swift action.

These directives were issued during Adityanath's Janata Darshan on the Gorakhnath temple premises on Sunday, a statement issued in Lucknow said.

"Transparent and fair resolution of public grievances should be ensured. Every issue should be handled with sensitivity and swift, effective action must be taken," the statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Strict action against any official found negligent in resolving public matters will be taken, he added.

The chief minister met around 400 people, heard their complaints and collected applications of visitors, during the janata darshan, the statement said.

He directed police to take action against criminals and stressed legal consequences for those involved in illegal land grabs and displacement of vulnerable individuals.

Adityanath also assured full support for those seeking financial assistance to treat severe illnesses.

After offering prayers to Guru Gorakhnath and paying respects at the samadhi of his guru, Mahant Avedyanath, he visited the gaushala. PTI ABN ABN OZ OZ