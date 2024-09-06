UP: Advocate attempts self-immolation inside SSP office in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) A female advocate alleging police inaction over her repeated complaints of harassment, and attempted self-immolation inside the premises of the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on Friday, officials said.

The advocate entered the office premises and poured some inflammable liquid over her body and tried to set herself on fire. The police personnel deployed there sprang into action and stopped her, they said.

Circle Officer (First) Pankaj Srivastav said, "The female advocate has been identified as Shabeen Bi, a resident of Meerganj Police station area. She had alleged that she and her sisters were being harassed by the head of their village." The officer added that the matter is being investigated.

The sister of the advocate, Anchal Khan said that her sister had complained about the work done by the village head in various government departments.

"Enraged by this, the village head and his brothers used to hurl indecent comments against me and my sisters,' said Anchal Khan.

She alleged that they reported the incident at the local police station but in vain.

"The local police instead of taking action against the accused have instead lodged a false case against my sister," Khan said "This injustice could have prompted my sister to take this extreme step," she added.