UP: Advocate bludgeons elderly parents to death

Farrukhabad (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) A 36-year-old advocate allegedly bludgeoned his elderly parents to death with a brick at their home here, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, Manoj Pal attacked his father Om Prakash (70) and mother Babli (50) with a brick, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar said.

Pal lived with his wife Namrata on the ground floor of the house where the murders took place and his parents lived on the first floor.

Om Prakash was suffering from cancer for over a year and the family was stressed because of the illness. However, the reason behind the murder is unknown, the SP said.

"On Wednesday night, Pal went to sleep with his parents but returned back sometime later. He then took his wife Namrata to her maternal place in Kannauj district. On reaching there, he told her that he had killed both his parents and fled from there," the SP said.

Pal’s wife informed police about the murders on Thursday morning, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, he said. PTI COR CDN HIG NB