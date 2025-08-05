UP: Advocate found dead at Jhansi home, family suspects murder

Jhansi (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A 62-year-old advocate was found dead at his home in Talpura area of Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi on Tuesday, police said.

The advocate’s family suspects that he was murdered as a rope was tied to his leg and some marks on his neck.

Former Additional District Government Advocate (ADGC) of Jhansi and former president of Gursarai Municipality, Bhanu Prakash Sarvariya lived with his wife Sushila Devi in Talpura area of the city.

After returning from his morning walk today, he went to sleep in a room and when he did not come out for a long time, the police were informed by the tenant living in the house.

Later, when the door was opened, Sarvariya was found lying dead on his bed and a rope tied to his leg, the police said.

Raising suspicion over Sarvariya’s death, her daughter Kavita there is a possibility that someone has murdered him because a rope was tied to his leg and some marks on his neck.

Some of his papers were also found scattered in the house, Kavita said, adding that her mother is not in a position to tell anything due to her mental condition not being good.

Senior Superintendent of Police BBGTS Murthy said the advocate died under suspicious circumstances. There is no evidence of any person coming from outside, yet the police are investigating all the points.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SSP said.