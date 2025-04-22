UP advocate loses Rs 99,000 in online scam while trying to return slippers

Bhadohi (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) A 55-year-old advocate in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi was allegedly duped of Rs 99,000 while attempting to return a pair of slippers he had purchased online, police said on Tuesday.

Balipur resident Arun Kumar Srivastava had ordered a pair of slippers from Amazon on March 25. Dissatisfied with the product, he decided to return it, Gyanpur SHO Manish Dwivedi.

In an attempt to get a refund, Srivastava searched for Amazon's customer care number online and contacted one listed in the search results. He then received a WhatsApp call from an individual who asked for an OTP, which he shared, the SHO said.

"Shortly after, Srivastava discovered that Rs 99,000 had been withdrawn from his account at the Indian Bank's Gyanpur branch," Dwivedi said.

He added that Srivastava had unknowingly accessed a fake website and mistook the listed number for Amazon's official customer care, leading to the fraud.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.