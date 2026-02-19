UP: After court order, minor rape survivor undergoes abortion in Deoria

Deoria (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) A minor rape survivor underwent abortion at a medical college here in Deoria district under the supervision of a medical board, following orders from Special POCSO Judge Virendra Singh, officials said on Thursday.

The 16-year-old girl underwent the abortion on Wednesday on the court order, which directed DNA sampling of the foetus which has been sent to a laboratory for analysis, police said.

The incident occurred on November 30 last year in the Rampur Karkhana area, where the accused youngster was arrested and sent to jail.

The survivor's mother filed a petition on January 17, saying that the minor was three months pregnant with her physical and mental health in dire condition, prompting the court to seek a medical board report from the Chief Medical Officer.

The report, submitted on February 7 after a delay that drew the court's ire, along with Supreme Court precedents, led to the approval by the court on Monday, citing the victim's health priority in rape cases.

A team of women doctors at Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College conducted the procedure, with the state government bearing all expenses for the survivor's health and security, according to the court directives to the District Magistrate.

The medical college CMS Dr HK Mishra confirmed full compliance with the court order. PTI COR ABN SHS