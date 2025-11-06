UP: Agra police displays posters of thieves targeting wedding venues

Agra (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) With the onset of the wedding season, Agra police has launched a special drive to curb thefts at marriage functions by putting up posters of known thieves who specifically target such events.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Ali Abbas said that incidents of theft at weddings often dampen the festive mood.

"These thefts are usually carried out by organised gangs, many of which involve women and children. They dress well to blend in with guests and take away jewellery bags or valuables at the first opportunity," he added.

According to the police, several habitual offenders have been arrested in the past, but many continue to return to crime after being released.

"To prevent such thefts, we have displayed posters of these offenders at marriage homes and other prominent locations across the city so that people can identify them in advance," Abbas said.

He stated that a gang from Madhya Pradesh, believed to be active in the region, is also under close surveillance.

President of the Wedding Industry Association, Manish Agarwal, said the move followed the association's demand to address the growing menace.

"Thefts at weddings create fear and discomfort among guests. The police action of displaying posters is commendable and will help keep criminals in check," Agarwal said.

The police has also formed a dedicated team to monitor wedding venues and keep an eye on suspicious individuals during the ongoing wedding season. PTI COR ANM ANM AMJ AMJ