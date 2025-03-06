UP aims to nurture 10 lakh young entrepreneurs: CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) Emphasising the role of youth in India's growth, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that efforts are underway to prepare 10 lakh young entrepreneurs in the state.

"India is moving in a new direction under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Over the past ten years, the country has emerged as a global economic powerhouse, with the youth playing a key role in making India the world’s fifth-largest economy. In the next two years, India will become the third-largest economy, and young entrepreneurs will drive this growth," the CM said while addressing a gathering at Baba Gambhirnath auditorium here.

According to an official statement, Adityanath distributed loans worth Rs 100 crore to 2,500 beneficiaries from Gorakhpur and Basti divisions under the CM Yuva scheme and toolkits under the One District One Product (ODOP) to 2,100 people at the event.

At the event, the CM said that the CM Yuva scheme, also known as Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana, received over 2.54 lakh applications in just over a month of its launch, far exceeding the target of one lakh entrepreneurs for the entire year.

So far, one lakh applications have been sent to banks, with Rs 931 crore loans sanctioned for 24,000 beneficiaries and Rs 410 crore already distributed to 10,500 applicants, he informed the gathering.

We will prepare 10 lakh young entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh, and a campaign is underway for that, Adityanath said.

He said that initiatives like Startup India, Stand Up India, and Make in India have been promoted, enabling the youth to drive the vision of a self-reliant India.

The government has faith in the energy and vision of the youth but understood that lack of capital was a challenge, he said.

"We decided that financial constraints should not stop talented individuals from turning their vision into reality," he added.

The CM stated that the Vice President launched the scheme, providing interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to one lakh new entrepreneurs annually.

The government also offers 10 per cent margin money support, with special provisions for SC/ST, women, and backward-class entrepreneurs.

He highlighted how products made from terracotta, banana fibres, and raw materials like chips, pickles, juice, and bags are creating new business opportunities.

Adityanath told the gathering how the BJP government honoured public faith during Mahakumbh, turning it into a source of livelihood and economic growth. "Spending Rs 7,500 crore (in Kumbh) resulted in a Rs 3.5 lakh crore boost to the economy—this might seem like a miracle to the world, but for India, it’s a part of daily life," he stated.

He cited examples of how various professions benefited, highlighting a boatman in Prayagraj whose family owns 130 boats and earned Rs 30 crore in just 45 days during the event.

This, he said, showcases how faith and tradition are contributing to economic prosperity in the state.