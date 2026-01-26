UP: Akhilesh, BJP and Congress chiefs stress commitment to Constitution on R-Day

Lucknow, Jan 26 (PTI) Leaders of major political parties in Uttar Pradesh, including BJP state president and Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and head of the state's Congress unit Ajay Rai, on Monday greeted the people on the 77th Republic Day, emphasising commitment to the Constitution, democratic values and national unity.

BJP chief Chaudhary said on X, "The Constitution of India is the cornerstone of democratic strength, civil equality and commitment to justice." He called upon people to pledge to protect constitutional values and strengthen the nation's integrity.

In another post, he highlighted Uttar Pradesh's tableau at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, saying it showcased a fine blend of heritage and development, depicting the historical grandeur of Kalinjar Fort, Bundelkhand's folk culture, crafts and traditions alongside modern development projects, reflecting the resolve of "Developed Uttar Pradesh, Developed India." Deputy Chief Minister Maurya described Republic Day as a celebration of faith in constitutional ideals, social equality and democratic values. He paid tributes to freedom fighters and the framers of the Constitution and urged citizens to participate in building a self-reliant and developed India.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also greeted the people on the national festival and said the Republic symbolises democratic values, unwavering faith in the Constitution and unity in diversity.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav called for a special resolve to protect the Constitution.

In a post on X, he described the day as unique, noting that both the date and the year were 26.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister urged citizens to take a pledge to safeguard democracy and its foundation, the Constitution.

Congress leaders also marked the occasion at the party's state headquarters here.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president and former minister Ajay Rai hoisted the national flag in the traditional manner and saluted it. The programme began with the national song 'Vande Mataram', with several party leaders, including UP Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra 'Mona', present.

Addressing party workers, Rai expressed hope that the Republic would remain strong and continue progressing and said the Congress was committed to building an India where every citizen gets equal opportunities.

Rai also said that in the present circumstances, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is standing firm against what he alleged were attempts to undermine the Constitution. PTI AR KIS AMJ AMJ