UP: Akhilesh Yadav wins Kannauj Lok Sabha seat

Lucknow, Jun 4 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav won the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday by a margin of 1,70,000 votes over his nearest rival and BJP MP Subrata Pathak.

According to Election Commission data, Yadav got 6,42,292 votes while Pathak polled 4,71,370 votes. BSP's Imran Bin Zafar got 81,639 votes.

Under Yadav's leadership, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has established itself as the largest party in Uttar Pradesh in this election by winning 36 seats and leading in one. The BJP suffered heavy losses, managing to win 33 seats.

During the hustings, Yadav credited the Samajwadi Party-led government in the state under his leadership between 2012 and 2017 for the launch of projects such as the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, metro, international stadium and cancer hospital in Lucknow.

The SP chief's wife Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri seat.