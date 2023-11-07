UP: Aligarh Nagar Nigam passes resolution seeking change in city's name to 'Harigarh'

Aligarh (UP), Nov 7 (UP) The Aligarh Nagar Nigam has passed a resolution seeking a change in the city's name to 'Harigarh'.

The resolution, which was passed on Monday, will be sent to the Uttar Pradesh government for consideration, said BJP corporator Sanjay Pandit.

The proposal in this regard was moved by Pandit.

In 2021, a similar resolution was passed by the District Panchayat and sent to the state government for further action.

Some senior ministers of the state had raised the issue during the visit of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Aligarh on August 21 this year.

Aligarh, which houses the famous Aligarh Muslim University, was earlier called Ramgarh, according to the UP government website.

In the mid 1700s, the city was renamed Aligarh after its most important fort.

The first attempt to change the name of Aligarh was made by former chief minister Kalyan Singh in 1992 but he could not succeed as there was a Congress government at the Centre.

In 2015, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had also pushed for recognition of the fact that Aligarh's original name was 'Harigarh'.

The Yogi Adityanth government has already changed the name of Faizabad district to Ayodhya, Allahabad to Prayagraj and rechristened Mughalsarai Junction as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction.