UP: Amethi builds 30 km of rural roads using plastic waste, saves Rs 45 lakh

Amethi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Amethi district administration has constructed 30 kilometres of paved roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana using processed plastic waste, saving Rs 45 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, processed plastic waste can be used to protect the environment when incorporated into construction materials.

In Amethi, waste management units are operational across all four tehsils to process plastic waste for reuse, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Suraj Patel said.

He said these units, located in Bhausinghpur in Amethi tehsil, Bahadurpur in Tiloi, Mahona Paschim in Musafirkhana, and Sujanpur in Gauriganj, prepare plastic waste for reuse by mixing it with bitumen for road construction under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

"Processed plastic waste is mixed with bitumen, with an eight per cent plastic content in the mix that strengthens the roads. The addition of plastic prevents water from settling, which is one of the main factors that degrades bitumen roads," Patel added.

The CDO said the district has completed 30 kilometres of roads using plastic waste, including one road in the Gauriganj block, one in the Bahadurpur block, and four in the Jagdishpur block.

"Using plastic waste saves Rs 1.5 lakh per kilometre, leading to total savings of Rs 45 lakh on these 30 kilometres. This approach has also facilitated the management of plastic waste, which poses a significant environmental challenge," he added.