UP: Amethi fish trader found dead under mysterious circumstances

Amethi (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) A 45-year-old fish trader was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Amethi district on Friday, police said.

Raju, a resident of the Pure Mia Maulana Peer Dargah locality, was found in a critical condition near the boundary wall of the Rehman Shah graveyard, they said.

According to his father Safid, Raju told his family before dying that he had been "assaulted".

He succumbed to his injuries while on the way to the hospital, police said.

Safid said Raju had left home around 9 pm on Thursday on a motorcycle but did not return through the night.

A search was launched, and he was found the next morning lying grievously injured near the graveyard, he added.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway, Inhouna SHO Pradeep Singh said. PTI COR KIS SHS PRK