UP: Amid attacks on villagers, wolf carcass found in Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) The carcass of an adult male wolf was found in a village of Kaiserganj area here on Sunday evening, officials said.

The development comes amid operations to tackle the wolf menace in the region following reports of attacks on locals. Four kids have been killed and 16 people have been injured in wolf attacks reported recently.

The DFO, when asked if it was the man-eating wolf that has reportedly been terrorising the surrounding villages, said, "This is a possibility, but it can only be confirmed after the post-mortem report and investigation." Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ram Singh Yadav told reporters late on Sunday that during an operation, the body of an adult male wolf was found in Majhara Taukli village.

“A panel of doctors has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem of the wolf. The exact cause of its death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report,” Yadav said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was on a visit to Bahraich on Saturday, directed the forest department to capture the wolves responsible for the recent attacks in the district and if that fails, shooters should be called to eliminate them for public safety.

A series of wolf attacks has been causing panic across a dozen villages in Kaisarganj and Mahsi tehsils of Bahraich in the last few weeks.

Four children have lost their lives so far in separate attacks: Jyoti, Angesh, Soni and Sandhya. Sixteen people, which also includes children, have been injured in wolf attacks, officials said.