UP among country's top 3 revenue-surplus states: Adityanath

Lucknow, Dec 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said there is no shortage of resources in Uttar Pradesh and it has emerged as one of the country's top three revenue-surplus states due to sustained efforts and teamwork.

Addressing a programme at the 54th annual conference of the Indian Society of Nephrology (ISNCON-2025) here, the chief minister said that before 2017, the state struggled with financial constraints and governance challenges, but the situation has changed significantly over the past few years.

"Earlier, when there was illness, the state also became sick. There was no money and no direction. We worked hard with the spirit of teamwork and today the results are visible. Uttar Pradesh is a revenue-surplus state and we do not need to take loans from anywhere," he said.

Adityanath said the state's image has undergone a transformation.

"Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was infamous for 'one district, one mafia'. Today, UP is known for 'one district, one product'," he said.

He said Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh offer everything that people wish to see.

"From Kashi, the prime minister leads the country's Parliament. In Ayodhya, the grand temple of Lord Ram Lalla has been constructed, and the city is also being developed as a solar city. Uttar Pradesh is also home to the birthplace of Lord Krishna," he added.

The chief minister cited the successful control of encephalitis in eastern Uttar Pradesh as an example of coordinated governance.

"I was elected five times as MP from Gorakhpur. That region was severely affected by encephalitis. Every year, from July to November, hundreds of children used to die. Over 40 years, more than 50,000 children lost their lives," he said.

He said he was the first public representative to raise the issue in Parliament.

"When I was sent here as chief minister, I had the experience of 18-19 years of struggle on this issue. I then brought together 12 departments of the Uttar Pradesh government and launched a joint programme," Adityanath said.

He said the health department was made the nodal agency and he reviewed the progress every 15 days.

"At that time, the government of India, UNICEF and the WHO also supported us. As a result, within the next two years, we were able to completely control encephalitis," he said.

The ISNCON-2025 conference saw the participation of leading nephrologists and healthcare professionals from across the country, focusing on advances in kidney care and public health challenges.