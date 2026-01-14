UP: Annual Khichdi Mela to begin at Gorakhnath Temple from Thursday

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) The annual Khichdi Mela will begin at the Gorakhnath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on the occasion of Makar Sakranti on Thursday, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offering khichdi to Shivavatar Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath, officials said.

While the ceremonial offering will take place on Thursday morning, the fair has already drawn a large number of devotees, who began arriving in Gorakhpur from Tuesday night, they said.

The ritual, held on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, is performed as per the centuries-old Nath tradition, seeking peace, prosperity and well-being of society.

Adityanath, who is also the Peethadhishwar of Gorakhnath Peeth, will perform the sacred offering during the 'brahma muhurat' and pray for the welfare of the people, Pradeep Rao, Principal of Maharana Pratap PG College, said on Wednesday.

Devotees from different parts of the country have started lining up at the temple.

Bihar-resident Rajan Jha said he visits the temple every year to offer khichdi to Baba Gorakhnath. "Many of my wishes have come true. This year I have come with special prayers for my son and daughter." CM Adityanath arrived in Gorakhpur on January 13 and conducted a late-night inspection of the mela campus to review security, crowd management and other arrangements.

With the number of devotees increasing each year, the temple administration and district authorities have made elaborate preparations to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the fair.

The temple premises and mela area have been decorated and illuminated with colourful lights, creating a festive atmosphere. Adequate arrangements for accommodation, drinking water and sanitation have been made by the temple management, while night shelters across the city have been readied by the district administration, Rao said.

Special focus has been placed on health and safety arrangements.

Five-bed health camps have been set up in the mela area along with health ATMs for quick checks of blood pressure, blood sugar and other basic parameters.

Ambulances have been stationed for emergencies, with facilities to shift patients to the district hospital or medical college. Each health camp is being managed by 10 healthcare personnel per shift, the officials said.

Anticipating the arrival of lakhs of devotees, the police have placed the entire mela area on high alert. A temporary police station and nine police outposts have been set up in and around the mela zone.

SP City Abhinav Tyagi said a total of 2,556 police personnel have been deployed, including six additional SPs, 22 circle officers and 84 inspectors, supported by 489 sub-inspectors, 1,365 male constables and 235 women constables.

Traffic arrangements have also been strengthened with the deployment of traffic police and 155 home guards.

In addition, 25 Anti-Terrorism Squad personnel and Provincial Armed Constabulary units have been pressed into service, with surveillance systems maintaining constant vigil to ensure a peaceful and incident-free Khichdi Mela, he added. PTI COR CDN NB NB