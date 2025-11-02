UP: Another suspected wolf attack in Bahraich, 15-month-old girl missing

Bahraich (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) Amid a wave of wolf attacks in the area, a 15-month-old child was allegedly snatched by a wild animal while she was sleeping beside her mother in the courtyard of their home in Kandauli village of Kaiserganj tehsil on Sunday, officials said During the search for the child, pieces of flesh and blood traces were found in a field about a kilometre away from the home. Drones and dog squads have been deployed, they said.

"Footprints of wild animals have been traced nearby. Prima facie, it appears to be a wolf attack. A search operation is being carried out with the help of drones and dog squads," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ram Singh Yadav told PTI.

Giving details, the officials said Rakesh Yadav's wife was sleeping in the courtyard of their home with her 15-month-old daughter, Shanvi. At around 5 AM, the animal snatched the girl from her bed. Hearing the child's screams, the mother woke up and found her daughter missing.

Family members and villagers rushed to the nearby sugarcane field and saw wolf footprints. When the villagers gave chase, they found small pieces of flesh and blood stains in the field, they said.

"The girl has not been found yet," the DFO said.

According to officials, between September 9 and October 15, six people --- including four children and an elderly couple -- were killed and 29 villagers were injured in wolf attacks in villages in Kaiserganj and Mahsi tehsils of Bahraich district.

On October 16, forest department officials claimed that a pack of four wolves was carrying out the attacks, of which three had been killed, and only one lame wolf remained.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered that the wolves be captured, and if they cannot be caught, they should be shot. The Forest Department subsequently claimed to have killed the three wolves in quick succession.

The government has provided compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of deceased villagers and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, officials the said. PTI COR NAV RT RT