UP: Anti-corruption team arrests woman clerk for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe in Hathras

Hathras (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Organisation of Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a woman clerk posted at the office of the chief medical officer (CMO) here for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 for facilitating hospital allotment for internship, officials said.

The accused, identified as Babita Singh, was caught red-handed by officials of the anti-corruption unit while she was receiving the bribe from a B Pharma student, they said.

According to officials, the complainant, Prashant Kumar, a resident of Pachpora village under Sikandrarao police station area of Hathras, alleged that the woman clerk had demanded money in return for allotting a hospital for his mandatory internship.

Acting on the complaint, a team of the Anti-Corruption Organisation, Aligarh unit, led by Inspector Dinesh Kumar Upadhyay, laid a trap and arrested Singh while she was accepting the bribe inside the CMO office, officials said.

After her arrest, Singh was taken to the women's police station for questioning. Subsequently, a case was registered against her at Hathras Gate police station, they added.

Anti-Corruption Organisation, Aligarh station in-charge, Devendra Singh said an FIR has been lodged on the basis of the complaint and further legal proceedings are underway. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB