UP: Anti-Israel protest held in Lucknow against Hezbollah chief's killing

Lucknow, Sep 30 (PTI) Hundreds of people held a protest in the old city area here against the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli airstrikes, officials said on Monday.

The call for the protest was given by Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad who also declared a three-day mourning starting Sunday following Nasrallah's death. He asked people to hoist black flags atop their houses and close shops.

Holding black flags and torches in their hands, the anti-Israel protests were held on Sunday evening between Chhota Imambara and Bada Imambara, they said.

The protesters, many of whom were holding portraits of Nasrallah, raised slogans against the US and Israel and said Nasrallah was a martyr.

Jawad expressed grief over Nasrallah's death and termed it as an irreparable loss.

"Israel has proved that it is the biggest terrorist in the world. This great martyrdom will not go in vain and Israel will soon be destroyed," he said.

"His great services and achievements will not be forgotten. He will always remain alive in the hearts of people," he said.

A similar protest was also held in Sultanpur on Sunday evening by Anjuman Panjtan Turabkhani. PTI ABN RHL