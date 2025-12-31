UP: Anti-narcotics unit confiscates 3.5 kg opium en route to Punjab; 2 held

Bareilly (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has arrested two alleged traffickers and seized 3.5 kg opium apparently being transported to Punjab, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made in the Bhamaura police station area in Bareilly following a tip-off, ANTF sub-inspector Vikas Yadav said.

The team intercepted the suspects near the Hanuman temple crossing in Makrandpur village on Tuesday, he added.

Police said the accused tried to flee but were caught after a brief chase. Searches led to the recovery of 3.5 kg opium, three mobile phones and Rs 3,650 in cash.

The arrested men were identified as Faisal Khan alias Arshi, a resident of Budaun, and his associate Alim. During questioning, they claimed the consignment had been supplied by a man identified as Gyan and was to be delivered to Punjab.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to trace other members involved in the network, police said. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB