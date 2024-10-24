UP Anti Terrorist Squad probing funding of 4,000-plus madrassas

Bahraich (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad has started a probe into the funding of more than 4,000 unaided madrassas being run in the state, a senior official said on Thursday.

Of these, 495 are in Bahraich alone, and of which, at least 100 are being operated in villages on the India-Nepal border, district minority welfare officer Sanjay Mishra told PTI.

On October 21, Minority Welfare Director J Reebha issued a letter to all district minority welfare officers about an operation into the funding of all unaided madrassas in the state, he said.

In her letter, the director said that the Director General of Police of ATS has been provided a list of 4,191 madrassas.

The ATS field units have been asked to probe funding of these madrassas and send their reports, the letter said. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN