UP: Apna Dal (S) MLA protests against 'hostile behaviour' of Siddharthnagar SP

Siddharthnagar (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) Vinay Verma, BJP ally Apna Dal (S) MLA from the Shohratgarh constituency, has commenced an indefinite sit-in protest against the alleged "hostile behaviour" of Siddharthnagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Prachi Singh.

The protest, which began on Tuesday, is taking place in front of the Siddharthnagar Municipal Council, near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The district police or the SP are yet to officially respond to the situation.

The supporters have claimed that Verma had previously lodged complaints against the SP with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Verma has announced that the protest would end only after the transfer of SP Prachi Singh.

Before starting his protest, Verma sent letters to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and other senior officials informing them of his action.

In his letter, Verma accused the Siddharthnagar SP of serious misconduct.

"During a recent investigation into a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer during illegal soil mining in the Shohratgarh constituency, the Dhebriya Police Station chief was accused of shielding certain individuals," Verma alleged.

"The Shohratgarh Police Station chief had been rude to him for raising legitimate issues and was also accused of protecting drug mafias in the town," he further alleged.

Verma claimed that both the Dhebriya and Shohratgarh police chiefs had been "instructed by the SP to discriminate against him and disregard his concerns".

"Our protest will continue until the SP is transferred," he said in the letter.

Meanwhile, the Apna Dal (S) on Tuesday evening dissociated itself with its MLA's protest.

"The protest called by Shohratgarh MLA Vinay Verma is being held without the party's approval. Hence, the party does not approve of any party member participating in it," Apna Dal (S)'s officiating president Raj Kumar Pal said.

In the letter to Siddharthnagar district president, Pal said the party works on discipline and principles and this protest is not authorised by it.

"You are requested to follow the party's directions and maintain discipline. Please take this message to all party workers and make sure there is no indiscipline," he added. PTI COR KIS AS AS