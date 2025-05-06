UP approves new parking policy

Lucknow, May 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a new policy aimed at establishing modern parking facilities in urban local bodies through private participation.

Talking to reporters after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Urban Development Minister AK Sharma said the Cabinet has approved the implementation of the "Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Construction, Maintenance and Operation of Parking Spaces) Rules – 2025".

According to the policy, a Parking Management Committee will be constituted in every urban local body to identify suitable land parcels.

These parking facilities will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, and will be equipped with electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and other modern amenities, he said.

The revenue generated through parking fees will be shared with the urban body concerned, Sharma said.

Private entities will be engaged through a five-year contract. The policy allows the development of parking infrastructure on both government and private land.

In the first phase, the policy will be implemented in 17 municipal corporations across the state.

Sharma said the policy has been framed keeping in view of rapid urbanisation, which has led to a steady increase in the number of vehicles and a corresponding shortage of parking space in urban areas.

"The new policy aims to systematically manage parking demand, enhance parking infrastructure, and generate additional revenue," he said.