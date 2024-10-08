UP: Argument within family over driving tractor on field turns deadly, 2 brothers killed

Agra, Oct 8 (PTI) An argument among some members of a family over driving a tractor on a field jointly owned by them escalated into a brawl here on Tuesday that led to the murder of two brothers, police said.

The victims were identified as Raghuveer and Satyapal, police said.

"The incident occurred in Pura Lodhi village when Raghuveer Singh's son was driving his tractor through the field jointly held by his father and his uncles," Station Incharge at Khandoli Police Station, Rakesh Chauhan, said.

Anil Kumar Rajput, Singh's son and an eyewitness told reporters, "I was driving my tractor through the field on Tuesday at about 9 am. My uncle Betal Singh and his family members objected to it and attacked my father and other family members with an axe, iron rods and other weapons." Singh died on the spot while Satyapal died during treatment at the hospital. While Singh's wife, Saroj Devi and another family member, Devanand were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment, Chauhan said.

"The bodies were sent for postmortem and an FIR was registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway," he added.