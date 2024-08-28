UP: Armed men loot jewellery, cash worth Rs 2 crore from shop in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) Five armed men on Wednesday looted valuables worth over Rs 2 crore at gun point from a jewellery shop here in Majorganj area, a stone's throw from a police station in the city, officials said.

The accused are at large and six teams of crime branch have been deployed to crack the case, they said.

Circle Officer Shivam Mishra, SHO AK Dwivedi and others reached the spot and reviewed CCTV footage of the shop. A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online.

Panic gripped the area when they came to know about the robbery and other jewellers in the area shut down their shops.

In the complaint given to police, the jeweller alleged that cash and jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore was taken from the shop.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place at about 12 noon when five men in two bikes entered the showroom of jeweller Bharatji Soni. Three of them wore helmets and two had covered their face with scar, they said.

Soni and his younger son who were sitting at the counter were captured by two men wearing helmets and the other three filled their bag with cash and jewellery. They left the shop within 10 minutes and fled towards Prayagraj highway, they said.

The showroom, where incident took place is about 500 metres from the city police station. Soni's house is in the same building as the jewellery shop.

Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said that six teams of crime branch have been deployed to crack the case. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY