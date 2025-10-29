UP: Around 10 people missing after boat capsizes in river in Bahraich forest area

Bahraich (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) Around 10 people went missing after a boat capsized in the Kaudiyala river near the remote Bharathapur village in a densely forested area here on Wednesday, officials said. According to locals, four people managed to swim to safety.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed police and civic officials to reach the site immediately, along with NDRF and SDRF teams, to ensure prompt rescue and relief operations.

The incident occurred around 6 pm when about 15 people from the Khairatiya village in neighbouring Lakhimpur district were travelling by boat to Bharathapur.

Locals said the boat overturned in the river because the flow of the water was strong. Those who swam to safety have been identified as Laxmi Narayan, Rani Devi, Jyoti, and Harimohan, officials said.

Lakshmi Narayan told villagers that those missing included five children, three women, and two men.

Bharathapur village, located deep inside the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, is surrounded on three sides by the river and has no road connectivity, leaving locals at the mercy of boats for travel.

The area is considered difficult to access, and forest officials said wild elephants are often seen in the region. Officials said the incident site is located deep within the forest, far from the district headquarters, and communication has been difficult.

Senior police and administrative officers have left for the spot, but many are out of network range, they added.

Officials at the state headquarters said NDRF and SDRF teams have been rushed to the site, and senior officers at the police headquarters are in constant touch with the local administration to monitor the rescue efforts.

Administrative sources said rescue and relief operations are underway, and details about the exact number of passengers on the boat and missing persons will be confirmed after verification.