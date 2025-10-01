UP: Artificial ponds set up in Gorakhpur for idol immersion

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) The Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation has made elaborate arrangements to ensure safe and eco-friendly idol immersion, officials said on Wednesday.

Three artificial ponds have been constructed on the banks of the Rapti river, where most of the city’s Durga idols will be immersed, they said.

To prevent overcrowding and maintain order, control rooms have been set up jointly by the civic body and the police.

Water from the Rapti has been filled into the ponds, which will be replaced daily to maintain cleanliness.

Contractor Sanjay Gupta, overseeing the pond construction, said, “Three ponds are ready, and water will be changed every day. We appeal to organisers not to take DJ vehicles to the riverbank and avoid gathering large crowds at once.” Immersion will begin on October 2 at 7 am and continue for three days.

Last year, nearly 2,500–3,000 idols were immersed in different parts of the city in ponds and the river. This year, the number is expected to rise, with 4,285 idols already registered.