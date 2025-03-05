UP Assembly adjourned indefinitely

Lucknow, Mar 5 (PTI) The first session of 2025 of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned indefinitely on Wednesday.

The total time period in the proceedings of the House was 72 hours and 56 minutes. In the session of ten sub-sessions, the time period without adjournment was 69 hours 20 minutes. While the proceedings of the House were adjourned for 03 hours 36 minutes.

According to a statement, at the end of the session, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana expressed his gratitude to leaders of all the parties.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that whatever promise members make in their area in the House, they must fulfil it, otherwise it will reduce their credibility.

He said that MLAs should go to the library and study. The more information you have, the better you will be able to put your point, he added.

Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey expressed his gratitude to the Speaker and said the new technology has helped MLAs in the proceedings of the Assembly. PTI CDN MNK MNK