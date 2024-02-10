UP Assembly adjourned sine die

Lucknow, Feb 10 (PTI) The proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly were adjourned sine die on Saturday, two days ahead of the schedule, with the House approving the proposed income-expenditure (budget) for the financial year 2024-2025.

Advertisment

Uttar Pradesh Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna placed the Uttar Pradesh Appropriation Bill, 2024 before the House to pass the proposed budget for 2024-2025. Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana announced the passage of the bill with a majority of members favouring it.

Finance Minister Khanna had presented a budget of Rs 7,36,437 crore in the Assembly on February 5.

Assembly Speaker Mahana and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna expressed gratitude to all the party leaders and members for their cooperation in the proceedings of the House.

The proceedings of the budget session of the Assembly were scheduled from February 2 to February 12. In a letter given to the MLAs by Principal Secretary of the Assembly, Pradeep Kumar Dubey, the proceedings of the Assembly were scheduled till February 12.

An assembly official said the proceedings of the budget session of the assembly lasted for 55 hours and nine minutes in a total of eight sessions from February 2 to February 10. The proceedings of the House were not adjourned even for a minute during this period. PTI AR CDN CK