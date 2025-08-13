UP Assembly begins marathon discussion on vision document for developed UP; Oppn says govt giving 'lollipop'

Lucknow, Aug 13 (PTI) A special 24-hour marathon discussion on creating a "vision document" for a developed Uttar Pradesh by 2047 began in the state Assembly on Wednesday, with the BJP government calling for a united effort towards the goal, even as the opposition dismissed it as a "lollipop" and demanded that the ruling party first account for its 2022 poll promises.

Initiating the discussion on the topic "Developed India-Developed Uttar Pradesh, Self-reliant India-Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh", state Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that UP is on the path of becoming the second-largest economy in the country.

He emphasised that India will become a developed nation only when the states take concrete and effective steps to develop.

"Today we have come to a situation where we are preparing a long-term vision and, for this, it is necessary that all the respected members unite and become a part of this effort so that our country and state can be fully developed on completion of 100 years of independence," Khanna said.

Senior ministers highlighted the achievements of the government in various fields and reaffirmed their commitment to make UP the most developed state of the country by 2047.

However, senior Samajwadi Party (SP) member Shivpal Singh Yadav asked whether all the promises made by the BJP in the 2022 Assembly polls have been fulfilled. "If not, then how can we expect (vision of 2047) to be fulfilled.'' He said that any vision should be for a maximum of five years. "You people are speaking of the vision for 2047 -- which will be after 22 years. We want to say that this is not a vision, this is a lollipop." "First, the 2022 manifesto should be accounted for. Future matters will come later; the past should be accounted for first," the opposition leader said.

He said the BJP government "has brought the dream of 2047 in the House", implying that when today's youth are taking their grandchildren to school, the government is promising to bring about development at that time.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak hit back at the opposition, especially the previous SP government, alleging that the condition of infrastructure and law and order in the state was "pathetic" before the BJP came to power in 2017.

But now Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of expressways and 75 districts have been connected with four-lane roads, he said.

Pathak alleged that the criminals were acting with impunity under the previous government.

The minister's remarks drew protests from SP members, but he continued to speak amid the din.

"Uttar Pradesh is number one in the country in wheat, milk, and sugar production. There has been remarkable progress in health services, including 80 medical colleges, AIIMS in Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur, and 5,250 MBBS seats," Pathal said.

Five and a half crore cards have been made under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Mosquito-borne diseases have been controlled, and the target is to completely eradicate TB, malaria and water-borne diseases, the minister said.

Pathak said that super speciality hospitals and trauma centres will be set up in every division. Disease monitoring and prevention systems will be developed for effective control of diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, while listing the achievements of the 'double-engine' government, said that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was called 'Bimaru' and investors and businessmen were migrating from the state.

Mentioning the achievements of the Jal Shakti Department, he said that irrigation has been provided in one crore 4 lakh hectares of land through 76,527 kilometres of canals and the state has received the National Water Award.

Urban Development and Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said that Uttar Pradesh is working fast to realise the Prime Minister's resolve of a developed India.

Referring to the poor condition of the power system before 2017, he said that there were "neither poles nor wires in the villages, and there were scams in electricity bills".

But now the peak demand of 32,000 MW is being met in the state -- which is more than the 13,000 MW of 2012-17.

Sharma also spoke of the progress in urban management and noted that Lucknow has been included in the three cleanest cities of the country.

Khanna said the public gave its mandate to the BJP government in 2022 based on its delivery on 2017 Sankalp Patra.

He accused the SP of spreading anarchy. Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey countered, "We do not spread anarchy; you do." He urged for an increase in the duration of the discussion. Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona also demanded that the duration of the discussion be increased. PTI AR CDN RT RT