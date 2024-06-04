UP assembly bypolls: BJP, SP leading on two seats each

Lucknow, Jun 4 (PTI) The ruling BJP and the principal opposition party SP are evenly poised with both the parties leading in two seats each in the four assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates are leading in Lucknow East and Dadraul, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates are ahead in the Gainsari and Duddhi (SC) assembly constituencies, according to the Election Commission trends available at 3 pm.

BJP's OP Srivastava is leading over his nearest rival Mukesh Kumar of the Congress by 75,581 votes in the Lucknow East assembly seat.

Similarly, Arvind Kumar Singh of the BJP is ahead of SP's Avadhesh Kumar Verma in the Dadarul assembly constituency in Shahjahanpur district by 52,477 votes.

However, in the Gainsari assembly constituency in Balrampur district, SP's Rakesh Kumar Yadav is ahead of BJP Shailesh Kumar Singh 'Shailu' by 5,096 votes.

In the Duddhi (SC) assembly seat in Sonbhadra district, Vijay Singh of the SP is ahead of BJP's Saravan Kumar by 27,882 votes. Polling for the four assembly constituencies were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in the fourth phase on May 13.

There are 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Bypoll in the Lucknow East assembly constituency was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Ashutosh Tandon on November 9, 2023, at the age of 63. A three-time MLA from the seat, Tandon was a Cabinet minister in the first government of CM Yogi Adityanath.

The assembly seat of Dadraul fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Manvendra Singh on January 5, following a prolonged illness. He was 70.

Singh, who was associated with the Congress for a long time, joined the BJP in 2017 and became an MLA from Dadraul. He retained this seat in the 2022 polls.

Similarly, the Gainsari assembly constituency became vacant following the demise of sitting SP MLA Shiv Pratap Yadav on January 26 at the age of 74. Yadav had started his political career from the Lok Dal and was a four-time MLA from Gainsari.

The Duddhi assembly constituency, reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, fell vacant following the disqualification of the BJP's Ramdular Gond from the House after being convicted in a rape case. Gond was sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment in the case.

He was disqualified as a member of the Uttar Pradesh assembly in December 2023.

According to the Representation of the People Act, a lawmaker sentenced to imprisonment for two years or more shall be disqualified "from the date of such conviction" and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time.