UP assembly bypolls: SP announces in-charges for six constituencies

Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) Samajwadi Party on Monday announced its in-charges for six out of 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where by-elections are to be held.

While party national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav will be in-charge of Katehari seat, Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad and Leader of Opposition in UP Legislative Council Lal Bihari Yadav will be in-charge of Milkipur seat, a senior SP leader said.

MP Virendra Singh has been given charge of Majhwa seat, former minister Chandradev Yadav will be in-charge of Karhal, party national general secretary and MLA Indrajeet Saroj will be in-charge of Phulpur seat and MLA Rajendra Kumar will be in-charge of Sishamau seat, he said.

Bypolls are set to be held in 10 assembly seats -- Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Milkipur (Ayodhya), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj) and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Nine of these seats fell vacant after its MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha polls, while bypolls are being held in Sishamau seat due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case. The dates of by-elections have not been announced yet. PTI ABN ABN SKY SKY SKY