UP Assembly congratulates astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on historic space mission

Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday congratulated Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla for his historic journey to the International Space Station.

The felicitation came on the second day of the Monsoon Session, with Speaker Satish Mahana extending greetings to Shukla on behalf of the entire House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna formally proposed the motion to congratulate Shukla, while BJP legislator Neeraj Bora spoke at length about the astronaut's life and achievements, recalling his education in Lucknow and his decision to join the armed forces during the Kargil War.

June 26 marked a historic day for India when Group Captain Shukla set foot aboard the International Space Station (ISS), becoming the first ISRO astronaut to do so.

The Assembly unanimously lauded his achievement.

Shukla was part of a four-member Axiom-4 mission team that travelled to the ISS. The crew returned safely, splashing down in the sea off California on July 15.