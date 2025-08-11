UP Assembly holds special session on using AI to strengthen communication

Lucknow, Aug 10 (PTI) A special session on "Empowering Public Representatives: Strengthening Communication through AI" was held in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Sunday.

Speaker Satish Mahana, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna and members from various parties attended the programme, which was conducted by IT experts Harshit and Ashutosh Tiwari, a statement said.

In his inaugural address, Mahana said technology keeps changing with time, but the ideals and guidance of seniors always provide the right direction.

Recalling the early days of mobile phones, he said it has now become integral to daily life, and in changing times, it is essential for MLAs to adopt new technologies, he said.

He further said that in changing times, it has become mandatory for the MLAs to adopt new technologies. Through Artificial Intelligence (AI), not only efficiency can be increased, but communication with the public can also be made more transparent and quick.

Mahana said, "Technology is not just a means of convenience, it has the potential to completely change the way we work." Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey said he was happy that new technology was being promoted in the Vidhan Sabha and recalled that there was a time when even mobile phones were rare Today advanced technologies like AI are further empowering legislative work, he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the history of the Vidhan Sabha was now being preserved through technology and this was the result of Speaker Mahana's visionary thinking.

Describing AI as a "source of knowledge", he said the right use of technology could make legislators more effective.

During the session, various members -- including Sachin Yadav, Surabhi, Shashank Trivedi, Ragini, Pallavi and Abhay -- agreed that technologies like AI open up new possibilities in serving the citizens by empowering public representatives, the statement said.

On this occasion, a handbook titled "AI-Driven Governance for Legislators" was also released, which provides information ranging from the basic concepts of AI to multilingual communication, automated policy analysis, case studies and guidelines for ethical use.

Technical experts in the session explained how AI can be used in voice-to-text, sentiment analysis, translation and document preparation. The proposed AI solutions include integrated dashboards and chatbots, which will make information available instantly to both legislators and the public.

Mahana said the use of AI is not just an act of adopting technology, but it is a means of improving accountability, transparency and public interest.

He expressed confidence that its use in the right direction will help legislators connect more with the public, increase transparency and improve governance, the statement added. PTI NAV MAN OZ OZ