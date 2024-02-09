UP Assembly: House proceedings end after 9 pm on second day of Budget discussion

Lucknow, Feb 8 (PTI) The discussion on the budget in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly continued for the second day on Thursday and the House was adjourned post 9 pm.

Advertisment

The house proceedings continued till 9.20 pm and they were adjourned till 11 am on Friday. On usual days, the house proceedings usually end around 5 pm in the evening.

Leader of the House Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Leader of Opposition and Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav were not present in the house on Thursday.

Members of the House in both opposition and treasury benches participated in the discussion on the budget. The members also raised issues of their constituencies BJP MLA Pankaj Singh said this budget is based on the principles of 'Ram Rajya' and puts forward development of every section of society.

Advertisment

Samajwadi Party MLA Usha Maurya brought attention of the House towards the dilapidated roads of her constituency -- Hussainganj.

BJP MLA from Tilhar constituency Salona Khushwa said the budget will play an important role in the development of the state.

UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna had on Monday presented the Rs 7.36-lakh-crore budget for 2024-25 invoking Lord Ram and prioritising infrastructure development as well as the welfare of women, youth and farmers. PTI CDN RPA