UP Assembly passes two bills to drop leprosy-linked term from civic laws

Lucknow, Feb 17 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed two amendment Bills by voice vote to remove the word 'Kushtashram' (leprosy asylum) from municipal rulebooks, in a move aimed at ending discrimination against leprosy patients and ensuring a dignified place for them in society.

Announcing the passage of the Bills, Speaker Satish Mahana said they were adopted unanimously.

During the seventh day of the budget session, Urban Development Minister A K Sharma moved the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Uttar Pradesh Municipality (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage.

The amendments provide for deletion of the term 'Kushtashram' from the relevant provisions.

Before the Bills were taken up for passage, opposition members sought their reference to a select committee. Samajwadi Party (SP) member Fahim Irfan moved the proposal, while party legislator Ragini Sonkar said that merely changing terminology may not fully curb discrimination and offered several suggestions for safeguarding the rights of affected persons.

SP MLA Sandeep Singh and other members also put forward recommendations.

Minister of State for Health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh said the disease is not incurable.

Members of the treasury benches supported the Bills. With the proposal to send them to a select committee failing to secure a majority, the House passed both measures.

They will be deemed to have come into force from February 2, 2026, when an ordinance to the same effect was promulgated in the absence of a session of the House. PTI ABN PRK