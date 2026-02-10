UP Assembly pays tribute to departed leaders

Lucknow, Feb 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Assembly was on Tuesday adjourned for the day after paying tributes to departed members.

The House observed two-minutes silence in memory of BJP legislator Professor Shyam Bihari Lal and Samajwadi Party leader Vijay Singh Gond after condolence motions were moved by Leader of the House and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lal (60), a two-time MLA from Faridpur in Bareilly district, passed away on January 2, while Vijay Singh Goud (71), an eight-time MLA from Duddhi in Sonbhadra district, died on January 8.

Moving the condolence motion, Adityanath described Lal as a simple, people-oriented leader committed to the welfare of the poor and marginalised.

He said Lal, who was first elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2022 on a BJP ticket, also had a strong association with the education sector and served as a member of the Jawaharlal Nehru University executive council.

Paying tributes to Gond, the chief minister said he was a senior legislator and a strong voice of the tribal community, known for his simplicity and struggle-driven public life.

Gond had been elected to the Assembly eight times since 1980 from Duddhi, representing different parties, including the Samajwadi Party, in recent years.

Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey and leaders of parties, including Congress, Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) and SBSP also paid tributes, recalling the contributions of both leaders to public life.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana conveyed condolences on behalf of the entire House and said the sentiments expressed would be communicated to the bereaved families.

The House was then adjourned till Wednesday, when the state budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented.