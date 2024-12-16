UP Assembly pays tribute to former ministers Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary, Kiranpal Singh

Lucknow, Dec 16 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday paid tributes to departed members of the House, including former ministers Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary and Kiranpal Singh.

Advertisment

When the proceedings resumed after a brief adjournment during the Question Hour, Speaker Satish Mahana proposed a condolence motion to honour the deceased members of the House.

Mahana remembered Chaudhary, a seven-term MLA from Varanasi South and a former minister, as well as Kiranpal Singh, a former minister and MLA from Agauta in Bulandshahr district.

Other late members remembered in the session included Veerendra Singh Dhanda and Kanak Singh (Garhmukteshwar), Rampal Singh (Mujehana, Gonda), Rajveer Diler (Iglas, Aligarh), Hari Pratap Singh (Pratapgarh), Madan Gopal Verma (Jahanabad, Fatehpur), Somansh Prakash (Thanabhawan, Muzaffarnagar), Neelam Karwaria (Meja, Prayagraj), Gajadhar Singh (Dalmau, Raebareli), Kunwar Subhash Patel (Bhojipura, Bareilly), and Narayan alias Bhulai Bhai (Kushinagar).

Advertisment

The Speaker expressed the collective grief of the assembly, saying, "The demise of these former members has left the entire House in mourning. On behalf of myself and the assembly, I pray that the departed souls rest in peace and that their families find the strength to bear this immense loss." He added that condolence messages would be sent to the bereaved families of the deceased members.

The House then observed two minutes of silence as a mark of respect to the late members. PTI AR KIS DV DV