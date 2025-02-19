UP Assembly pays tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh

Lucknow, Feb 19 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister the late Manmohan Singh, and two former members of the House who died recently.

On the second day of the Budget Session on Wednesday, Speaker Satish Mahana moved a condolence motion on Singh's death, and said his demise was a irreparable loss for the country.

On behalf of himself and the House, the Speaker prayed for the peace of the departed soul and expressed condolences to the family members.

He spoke glowingly of Singh's life and said he served as the country's prime minister for 10 years and was a member of the Rajya Sabha six times. He was also the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 1998 to 2004 and worked in important ministries and departments of the Government of India as a bureaucrat, the Speaker said.

Manmohan Singh, who is called the father of India's economic reforms, died on December 26 last year at the age of 92.

He was a well-known name in the global financial and economic circles.

Tributes were also paid to two former members of the Assembly who died recently. The Speaker moved a condolence motion on the demise of Amarjit Singh Jansevak, former MLA from Bindki area of Fatehpur district, and Ajay Pratap Singh alias Lalla, former MLA from Colonelganj area of Gonda district.

The members paid their respects by observing two-minute silence.