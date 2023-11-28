UP Assembly pays tributes BJP MLA Ashutosh Tandon, 9 ex-members of House who passed away recently

Lucknow Nov 28 (PTI) On the first day of the Winter session, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to Ashutosh Tandon, a BJP MLA from Lucknow (East), and nine former members of the House who passed away recently.

Leader of the House and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav and other members recalled the works and personality of Ashutosh Tandon and said that he was a dedicated leader.

Tandon died on November 9 at the age of 63.

Adityanath praised his contribution as the minister of different departments from 2017 to 2022.

Yadav praised Ashutosh Tandon and said that he not only carried forward the political legacy of his father late Lalji Tandon but also had a reflection of his personality. "He was very popular among the people of Lucknow," he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna paid tributes to Tandon. Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana described Tandon as an ideal MLA. The entire House observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect.

Apna Dal (S) leader Ram Niwas Verma, Rashtriya Lok Dal's Rajpal Singh Baliyan, NISHAD Party's Anil Tripathi, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party's Omprakash Rajbhar, Congress leader Aradhana Mishra, Jansatta Dal's Vinod Saroj and BSP's Umashankar Singh also paid tributes to Tandon.

The House also paid tributes to nine former MLAs who died recently. PTI AR SAB NSD NSD