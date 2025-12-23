UP Assembly pays tributes to five former members

Lucknow, Dec 23 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to five of its former members who recently passed away.

On the third day of the assembly's winter session, Speaker Satish Mahana informed the House about the demise of former MLAs Purnamasi Pankaj (Bhadohi), Syad Ali (Pratapgarh), Syed Ali Ashrafi (Pilibhit), Ram Singh Advocate (Mainpuri) and Laxmi Prasad Verma (Chitrakoot). He highlighted their life and contributions.

Mahana said the entire House was grieving the loss of the former members and extended condolences to their families. On behalf of the House, he prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.

The House then observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for the departed former members.

Mahana said the tributes and condolence messages from the House would be conveyed to the families of the five former members.