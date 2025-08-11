UP Assembly pays tributes to Satyapal Malik, others on first day of Monsoon session

Lucknow, Aug 11 (PTI) On the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly paid its tributes to former members of the House, former governor Satyapal Malik, former UP minister Rajpal Tyagi and other members, including former UP minister Kunwar Anand Singh, who passed away recently.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana paid tributes on behalf of himself and the House to Malik, former governor and former MLA of Baghpat; Tyagi, former MLA from Ghaziabad and former minister; and Singh, former member and former minister from Gonda district.

Tributes were also paid to former member from Jaunpur district Ram Paras Rajak, Jagdish of Nathupur area of Mau, Girish Narayan Pandey of Rae Bareli, former MLA of Ballia district Hardev Ram, former MLA of Kanpur district Nek Chandra Pandey, Purnamasi Dehati of Kushinagar district, Chhatrapal Singh 'Chhatar Singh' of Bulandshahr district, former MLA of Etah district Rajjan Pal Singh, Chhote Singh Yadav of Farrukhabad district, Ram Rati Bind of Bhadohi district and former MLA of Pratapgarh district Laxminarayan Pandey 'Guru Ji' who passed away in the last few months.

Mahana discussed the lives of the deceased members in detail and said, "Today the entire House is mourning the death of these former members of the Legislative Assembly. I pray to God on my behalf and on behalf of the House to grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to their bereaved families to bear this immense loss.'' Mahana assured that he "will convey the condolences expressed in the House to the bereaved families of the deceased".