UP Assembly pays tributes to SP MLA who died last month

Lucknow, Dec 19 (PTI) On the first day of the Winter session, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly paid tributes to Samajwadi Party MLA Sudhakar Singh who died last month.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is the leader of the House, moved a condolence motion at the beginning of the session. The House observed a two-minute silence to pay tributes to Sudhakar Singh.

Sudhakar Singh, a sitting MLA from Ghosi, passed away on November 20. He is a three-time MLA who was elected from Nathupur (Madhuban after delimitation) assembly constituency in Mau district in 1996 and 2012. In the 2017 assembly election, he lost to BJP's Fagu Chauhan but was re-elected in the Ghosi bypoll in 2023.

Adityanath said Sudhakar Singh dedicated his life to serving the underprivileged and the poor sections of society. Singh was imprisoned in Azamgarh and Lucknow Central Jail during the Emergency and other movements, he said.

Sudhakar Singh fought for democracy and was dedicated to the development of the region, the chief minister said.

Adityanath requested Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana to convey condolences to Singh's bereaved family on behalf of his party and the entire House.

Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey also expressed his condolences, saying that Sudhakar Singh's death was an irreparable loss to society, politics and the Samajwadi Party.

Singh was always a relentless fighter for the oppressed and the poor, he said.

Tributes were also paid by Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh, Congress leader Aradhana Mishra, BSP leader Umashankar Singh, Apna Dal (s) leader Ram Niwas Verma, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Madan Bhaiya, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Bedi Ram, Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) party's Sanjay Nishad.

After tributes were paid to the SP leader, Speaker Mahana adjourned the House until 11 am on Monday. PTI AR NAV SKY SKY