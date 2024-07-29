UP assembly ruckus: SP MLAs raise slogans, target BJP govt over development, law and order

Lucknow, Jul 29 (PTI) The opposition Samajwadi Party MLAs created a ruckus in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday by raising slogans against the BJP government in the state, terming it "anti-development" and "anti-Constitution".

As soon as the Assembly met, SP legislators trooped into the well of the House with placards, targeting the government over development and law and order issues.

Samajwadi Party MLA Jahid Beg was seen tying a poster on his back demanding the cancellation of the Bhadohi Development Authority's master plan in public interest. The Samajwadi party MLAs returned to their seats following Speaker Satish Mahana's intervention.

In the first session of the Assembly since the Lok Sabha election, changes in seating arrangements were observed in the House.

In place of Akhilesh Yadav, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha, Mata Prasad Pandey was the Leader of Opposition while Shivpal Yadav was seen sitting beside him.

SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh and Abhay Singh, who voted in favour of the BJP's candidate in Rajya Sabha polls, were also seen in the House.

While Rakesh Pratap Singh was sat with Jansatta Dal Loktantrik Leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, Abhay was seen in the last row.

Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader and SP MLA Pallavi Patel, who distanced herself from the Samajwadi Party during the Lok Sabha polls, was seen sitting with SP members. She however did not join the SP's protest in the House.