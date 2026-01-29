UP Assembly session from Feb 9, Budget on Feb 11: Finance minister

Lucknow, Jan 29 (PTI) The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will commence on February 9, with the Budget for the financial year 2026-27 scheduled to be presented on February 11, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said on Thursday.

Addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting, Khanna said the session will begin with the address of Governor Anandiben Patel on February 9. On February 10, the House will pay tributes to legislators who passed away during the year, and the Budget will be tabled at 11 am on February 11.

The last full Budget was presented on February 20, 2025, when the state government tabled a Rs 8,08,736-crore Budget for 2025-26, reflecting a 9.8 per cent increase over the previous fiscal. The Budget for 2024-25 stood at Rs 7,36,437 crore.

Later, the government on December 22, 2025 tabled supplementary demands for grants amounting to Rs 24,496.97 crore on December 22, 2025, to meet immediate revenue requirements and boost capital expenditure, particularly in the infrastructure sector. PTI KIS APL APL